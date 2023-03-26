Boom Boom The World vs. Boris Becker

A tennis sensation's tumultuous life forever changed the game.

The World vs. Boris Becker premieres April 7 on Apple TV+

Disaster.

Everything in between.

From the youngest ever Wimbledon champion at age 17, to a man convicted of fraud, the life of Boris Becker is anything but ordinary.

Winning an epic 49 career titles including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, Becker's rockstar lifestyle off the court hit headlines just as much as his victories.

This two part documentary series includes personal interviews with Becker, as well as an exclusive conversation with the champion the week of his sentencing.

Hear from those who knew him best featuring intimate conversations with immediate family and sit-downs with tennis stars like John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.