Sen. Ron Johnson Calls Out Greta Thunberg & AOC, Warns of Technocratic Desire to Implement CBDC

"Now, what are we going through — a potential bank crisis?

Be very concerned about a central bank digital currency, where they can just turn on and turn off your ability to purchase certain goods based on your social credit score.

That's what happens in China.

Do we want that in the US?

I think there are certainly technocrats in the US that would like to see that."