March 24, 2023

At 332 E.

Loud machinery, loud trucks, construction, buildings maintenance, street works, utilities work, dumpsters.

Currently there are works next to my bldg, 332 E, and across the St, 333 E.

From March to September 2008, PS15 went through renovations, with all the loudness made by the tools employed, many times you could see the workers playing with those tools just to make deafening noises.

From that period to now, the spies have used all sorts of “legitimate” excuses to bring earsplitting machinery and trucks to this street, many times next to my apartment.

The spies have extended this excuse to do all kind of works, buildings and street wise, in the area that goes from 14th St, Houston, Broadway and Avenue D, to create situations where I can potentially be put out of circulation due to an “accident”.

You might be tempted to say, this is not possible, all of this for one guy, the more difficult to believe for the average person, the better.

The Deep State mafia is a giant structure of control underneath/inside of every institution organization, public or private, in the U.S. and most countries, it has existed for many decades, it wasn’t created for one person.