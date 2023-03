Will the Pope accept German Synod's demands? And what do they ACTUALLY want?

Will the Pope accept their demands?

Summary of Fr Santiago Martín lecture, translated from the Spanish.

Please see link below to go directly.

His lecture is in Spanish, so, please, auto-translate.

The reason why I am translating him is that the automatic translation sometimes does not reflect exactly what he says, or mistranslate a word, dangerous - when one is speaking on theological issues.

This is the link to his video.