RT News - March 26 2023 (09:00 MSK)

Vladimir Putin announces Russia will deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, he says Moscow will retain control of the arms. The Central American nation of Honduras establishes ties with China, after breaking off decades-long relations with Taiwan.

The West is fully aware of the negative consequences that depleted uranium ammunition causes to human health and the environment, that's according to Moscow who slammed the UK plan to supply Kiev with radioactive shells.