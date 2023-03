Gove on MP's 2nd jobs: Reponsibility to constituents first

Michael Gove has commented on a video in which former Cabinet ministers Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng appear to agree to work for a fake South Korean company for £10,000 a day.

Mr Gove said everyone will make up their own minds, but while MPs are able to combine their responsibilities with other roles ultimately their duty is firstly is to their constituents.

Report by Etemadil.

