Abraham Hicks, Esther Hicks "The fun along the way" Phoenix

This audio was recorded on 8/29/15 in Phoenix, Az.

In this segment Abraham explains that it's not just the destination we should be concerned about, but it's about "the fun along the way".

Abraham explains that while we are enjoying ourselves in "our now" we are helping our vibrational point of attraction, and simultaneously feeling good.

That is how we create these wonderful lives for ourselves.

Falling in love with your life right now is the best gift you can gift yourself!

No one can gift you that.

But you can!

Use your tool kit.

Look for positive aspects, listen to good uplifting music, laugh more, play with kids, and play with you dog.

Do whatever it takes to feel good.

And before you know it your living the life that you always wanted.

