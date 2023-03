Michael Gove: I can’t guarantee HS2 will ever reach Euston

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove says “I don’t know what the final decision will be on where the terminus is”, as concerns grow over the HS2 high speed rail project between London and Birmingham.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn