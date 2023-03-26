Afghanistan and Pakistan rocked by a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake | Oneindia News

Afghanistan and Pakistan rocked by a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake; Pro-Khalistani Supporters in UK storm Indian High Commission; 700 Indian students in Canada face deportation; US conducts airstrikes in Syria after Iranian drone attack; 5 Dead as Tanzania detects first-ever Marburg Virus outbreak; Israel launches aerial attacks at Aleppo airport in Syria; Donald Trump Arrest: US prepares for unprecedented likely arrest of former President; Emmanuel Macron survives the no-confidence motion; South Korea, US to hold largest live-fire drills amid North Korea tensions #AfghanistanEarthquake #EarthquakePakistan #Earthquake