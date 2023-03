Mel K at Tulsa: Who was behind it? Who made money? What did they do?

Mel K speech at Tulsa: "Because right now, we need to heal America from the inside out.

Every single person in here, you choose love, choose forgiveness.

You choose compassion.

But really stand up and fight.

Fight for this nation.

Fight for your family.

Fight for this country.

Fight for God and fight for humanity.

Because freedom is very, very close to being taken.

And We will never, ever give it away."