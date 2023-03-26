Lakers Upgrade LeBron James to Questionable for Game vs. Bulls

The Lakers announced Saturday that James, who hasn’t played since Feb.
26 due to a right foot injury, has been upgraded to “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Bulls.
The 38-year-old was previously listed as “out” for the contest.
LeBron James could be returning from injury for the Lakers' game against the Bulls on Sunday, according to an update from the team.
The Lakers secured a much-needed win on Sunday after erasing a 27-point deficit to defeat the Mavericks 111–108 on the road. But..