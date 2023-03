Sam Bam Koltun Interview (Faster Pussycat, Dorothy, Budderside)

Welcome back to another Super Cool Radio interview!

We have a great guest joining us for this interview.

Sam Bam Koltun is the guitarist for Faster Pussycat, Dorothy, and Budderside.

In this interview, hear Sam and Matthew discuss how Sam joined each band, moving to Los Angeles, favorite songs to perform live, Jurassic Park, and so much more!

SCR and Matthew Thomas would like to thank Sam for the great interview.