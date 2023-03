The Meaning Behind a Cat's Slow Blink

Have you ever wondered why your cat blinks slowly at you?

While it may not be exactly the same as saying "I love you," a slow blink from a cat is a sign of affection and trust.

In this answer, we explain the significance of a cat's slow blink and what it means when your feline friend shows this behavior.

By understanding this cat language, you can deepen your bond with your cat and show them that you appreciate their trust and affection.