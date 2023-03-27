The End of the Age of Pisces with TIMOTHY ALBERINO | The Aquarius Transition

Timothy Alberino is a consummate explorer whose appetite for adventure has led him all over the planet in search of lost cities, lost civilizations, hidden treasures, and legendary creatures.

He is an avid researcher and published author whose scholarly pursuits are as daring as his expeditions.

After years of rigorous study, Alberino has garnered an expansive knowledge base that enables him to dissertate with authority on a wide variety of esoteric topics, including theories on alternative history; ancient mythologies, megalithic architecture; giants, Bigfoot, and other cryptids; UFOs and alien abduction; transhumanism and emerging technologies; occult conspiracy; and Christian eschatology.

Timothy joins the Jeremy Slayden to discuss these sometimes difficult topics to provide a foundation for Christians who are just opening their minds to these possibilities and their implications.