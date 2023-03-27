Green Manure / Stink Stew -Wayback Wednesday Edition

Let's brew up some Stink Stew!!
You gotta love a free resource like green manure, as you'll never look at those weeds the same way again.
Also, no need to buy the 5 gallon buckets as they are literally everywhere on the side of the road.
I found these on the side of I-10 in Tucson, haha!!
Anyways, pull all of your troublesome weeds and fill them up in a 5 gallon bucket.
Next fill bucket(s) with water and cover for a few days.
The weeds will rot, and now the minerals are ready for your plants.
Ladle out one part stink stew to 9 parts water.
Pour on whatever plant you want more green leafiness from.
I would NOT put it on acid loving plants, such as blueberries.
I successfully burned most of my blueberries with this stuff.
It was pretty strong.
Besides all of that, enjoy this effective, free resource!!!!!