Green Manure / Stink Stew -Wayback Wednesday Edition

Let's brew up some Stink Stew!!

You gotta love a free resource like green manure, as you'll never look at those weeds the same way again.

Also, no need to buy the 5 gallon buckets as they are literally everywhere on the side of the road.

I found these on the side of I-10 in Tucson, haha!!

Anyways, pull all of your troublesome weeds and fill them up in a 5 gallon bucket.

Next fill bucket(s) with water and cover for a few days.

The weeds will rot, and now the minerals are ready for your plants.

Ladle out one part stink stew to 9 parts water.

Pour on whatever plant you want more green leafiness from.

I would NOT put it on acid loving plants, such as blueberries.

I successfully burned most of my blueberries with this stuff.

It was pretty strong.

Besides all of that, enjoy this effective, free resource!!!!!