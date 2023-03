North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in ramped-up aggression|Oneindia News

According to the South Korean military, North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, , after protesting joint military drills by the United States and South Korea.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said the missiles were fired from North Korea's Hwanghae province shortly before 8am local time