Principal Resigns After Students Shown Michelangelo Statue

After a parent complained that sixth-grade students had been exposed to pornography during a Renaissance art lesson, the principal of a Florida school was compelled to resign.

The lesson featured Michelangelo's famous statue of David, which is widely recognized as an iconic masterpiece in Western history.

Although two other parents expressed their desire to be informed about the course before it was taught, only one deemed the material to be pornographic.