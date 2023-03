Linda Nolan says cancer has spread to her brain

Linda Nolan has vowed not to give up as she revealed her cancer has spread to her brain.

The 64-year-old Nolan Sisters star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and was told in 2020 that the cancer had returned and was incurable.

Linda appeared on Good Morning Britain to address speculation about her health after she was pictured leaving hospital in a wheelchair.

Credit: 'Good Morning Britain' / ITV