ASMR EATING 50 BOILED MASALA EGG CHALENGE

The title "ASMR Eating 50 Boiled Masala Egg Challenge" refers to a specific type of ASMR eating video where the person is attempting to eat 50 boiled eggs seasoned with masala spice.

The challenge aspect of the video implies that consuming this large quantity of food may be difficult or uncomfortable, adding a sense of excitement and anticipation for viewers.