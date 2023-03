CSGO is Dead: Get Ready for the Epic Rise of Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike is a first-person shooting game that has been a fan favorite for over ten years, and now, Counter-Strike 2 is set to make its debut.

In the wake of the announcement, CSGO has seen record numbers of over 1.5 million concurrent users, but it seems that the ten-year-old title is ready to make way for its successor.