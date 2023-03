Home Office Minister: Laughing gas needs 'tougher measures'

Home Office Minister Chris Philp says that the current legislation surrounding nitrous oxide, commmonly known laughing gas, "isn't working" and "is the cause of a great deal of anti-social behaviour".

Philp speaks about the government's plan to tackle this, and that "tougher measures are needed".

Report by Rowlandi.

