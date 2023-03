Search for new Clearwater mayor begins

Clearwater city leaders will decide how to move forward with appointing a new mayor on Monday after Frank Hibbard abruptly resigned from the position last week.

The former mayor was serving his last year of a four-year term.

Now, the city council will choose who will fill his seat until March 2024, which is the end of his term.

City council members can go a few different directions with appointing a new mayor.