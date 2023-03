Prince Harry arrival marks the start of four day phone-tapping trial

Prince Harry has arrived at the High Court in London for the start of a phone-tapping and privacy trial against Associated Newspapers.

The Prince has joined with Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley and other high profile celebrities in a group action dating back to October.

Report by Browna.

