DAY 085 | Trans Hotline: Protect Your Child Today! Soros' Influence On Legal System +Biden's Blunder

Get ready for another explosive episode of Cancel This Show, airing this Monday!

Join our host as we dive into the biggest headlines of the week, including UFC fighter Holly Holm's powerful message against the sexualization of children, Biden's latest gaffe and the controversial new hotline for reporting "trans" medicine situations.