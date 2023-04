đŸ”´RUSSELL "Texas" BENTLEY Texan living in Donbass for 9 years 2 HOURS Interview

đŸ”´ World famous American man who moved across the world and came to live among strangers only to find his calling to be a part of Donbass people's struggle for peace, his life there for 9 years to tell their story that media will not tell.

Journalist, who risks his life to bring the truth about the reality to the western audience, largely untold and unknown...