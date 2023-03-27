Philadelphia tap water safe to drink through Monday after chemical spill, PA officials say

The City of Philadelphia is monitoring its drinking water system carefully following a chemical spill upstream in the Delaware River, and said the water would be safe to drink until at least the end of the day Monday.

Three different chemicals leaked into the river when a latex product spilled on Friday, but none have so far been detected in Philadelphia’s water system, city officials say.

Moreover, Philadelphia officials told a news conference late Sunday afternoon they were confident tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant would remain safe to drink until at least 11:59 p.m.

Monday.