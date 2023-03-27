Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey!

Mariah Carey turns 54 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

She was named after the song, “They Call The Wind Maria.”.

2.

The World Music Awards honored her as the world's best-selling recording artist of the 1990s.

3.

She won two Grammys following her debut album.

4.

Carey is known for her five-note octave and whistle register.

5.

Her holiday album, ‘Merry Christmas,’ is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time.

