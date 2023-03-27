Yousaf on SNP win: I feel like the luckiest man in the world

Hamza Yousaf says he feels “like the luckiest man in the world” after he is announced the winner of the Scottish National Party’s leadership election.

He goes on to say that serving his country as first minister would be the “greatest privilege and honour” of his life, should he be elected tomorrow as Sturgeon’s successor.

The new SNP leader says this is “the generation to deliver independence for Scotland” as he lays out his intentions for Scotland's future.

Report by Rowlandi.

