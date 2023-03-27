Lamar Jackson Says He Requested Trade From Baltimore Ravens

In a thread posted on Twitter, Lamar Jackson announced that he requested to be traded on March 2.
This was before the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him March 7.
In a thread posted on Twitter, Lamar Jackson announced that he requested to be traded on March 2.
This was before the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him March 7.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson has stunned the NFL world by telling the Baltimore Ravens he wants to be traded after the two sides..
rumors are starting to heat up, especially around players like DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson. Will Lamar actually move on from..