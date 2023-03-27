Massive Nationwide Protests Erupt in Israel Over Planned Judicial System Overhaul

Massive Nationwide Protests , Erupt in Israel Over, Planned Judicial System Overhaul.

On March 27, hundreds of thousands of people in Israel participated in mass protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the judicial system.

NBC reports that the news comes after widespread protests on March 26 after the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

.

NBC reports that the news comes after widespread protests on March 26 after the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

.

Gallant was the first member of the Likud Party that spoke out against Netanyahu's proposed changes.

.

NBC reports that prior to being fired, Gallant warned that the plan will create divisions within Israel that will threaten the nation's security.

Also on March 27, Israel's diplomatic staff went on strike.

.

As a result, Israel's embassies around the world shut down and some diplomats changed their social media profile pictures to an Israeli flag.

In response, Netanyahu called for calm as thousands of protestors took to the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

.

I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left, to behave responsibly and not to act violently.

We are brothers, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, via NBC.

According to critics of Netanyahu, the plan threatens the independence of the Supreme Court and limits powers held by judges.

.

Protests and strikes have included Israel's leading universities, which closed down in protest of the planned changes to the judicial system.

We, the presidents and rectors of the research universities in Israel, express deep concern about the division and polarization in Israeli society and processes that could lead to a real damage to the national strength and stability of the State of Israel, Statement by Israel’s leading universities, via NBC