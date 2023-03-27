Adele Adds 34 Dates to Las Vegas Residency

'Variety' reports that Adele made the announcement on March 25, which was supposed to be the end of her residency at Caesars Palace.

Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough.

I know that, so I am coming back, Adele, via 'Variety'.

The singer will go on hiatus for three months and then return on June 16.

The final performance will be on Nov.

4.

Adele also revealed that the upcoming shows will be filmed and released to the public at a later date.

I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it.

I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see the show [can], Adele, via 'Variety'.

Adele's residency was originally delayed for nine months due to complications from COVID.

But after everything finally came together, her shows have been sold out and praised by critics.

After scaling up to arenas and stadiums like her peers, it's in the controlled stillness of a theater stage-managed to match her songs' swirling moods that Adele seems to have found her place at last, Bilal Qureshi, broadcaster, essayist and critic, via NPR