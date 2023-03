Afternoon Movie Matinee: The Langoliers - A Public Domain Classic, Plus a Bonus Short Film!

Join us for an afternoon movie matinee featuring a public domain classic - The Langoliers.

But before the main feature, we're excited to share a bonus short film called "This Is the Science of Optics," a public domain day film contest entry for 2023.

In this 3-minute film, you'll learn about the fascinating world of optics and how it impacts our daily lives.