'Not the Common Person': Israeli Protesters 'Well Funded' Aim to 'Topple' Gov, Says Mid-East Analyst

After a night of nationwide protests, demonstrations and riots surrounding judicial reform and the firing of Israel's defense minister, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering a halt to the immediate passage of legislation to rein in the power of the courts and the legal system.

The internal battle has thrust Israel into what many believe is one of the most dangerous times since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.