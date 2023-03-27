Unashamed Of The Gospel - Overcoming Fear And Rejection

In this short video, we take a closer look at Romans 1:16 and what it means to be unashamed of the gospel.

This powerful verse, written by the Apostle Paul, reminds us that the gospel is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes.

Despite the potential for ridicule or persecution, Paul boldly proclaimed the message of the gospel and encouraged others to do the same.

Through this video, we will explore what it means to live unashamedly for Christ and how we can apply this message to our lives today.

Join us for a few minutes of reflection and encouragement as we dive into Romans 1:16 and the transformative power of the gospel.