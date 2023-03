LFA 3.27.23 @5pm GUNS ARE NOT AN EPIDEMIC!!

Biden FAA nominee goes 0-7 - Trans kid kills christian kids - Jeanne Pierre asks how many kids have to die...let's break it down - Biden takes our guns but gives the terrorists weapons of mass destruction - Another train derailment in ND - McCarthy to move forward with TikTok ban - Muslims to lead Scotland - Irish protestors turn an illegal immigration bus around - Twitter source code released - Kari Lake gets another win