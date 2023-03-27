7 Most Common Phobias

Sometimes, fears become excessive and irrational, to the point where we can’t function normally.

The intense worry and avoidance caused by these fears can interrupt day to day living, causing panic when that fear is encountered – that’s when the fear becomes a phobia.

There are three types of phobias: social phobia, agoraphobia, and specific phobias.

Specific phobias are further grouped into five major categories: environment, situational, animal, blood/injection/injury, and others.

In this video, we discuss 7 most common phobias: Cynophobia, Aerophobia, arachnophobia, Ophidiophobia, and Arachnophobia (fear of spiders).

If you find this list of phobias, weird, scary or unbelievable, you are not alone.

These types of phobias are common phobias.

They are phobias you might have or your friends might have them.

Do you have a fear of phobias or any specific phobias?