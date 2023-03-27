Jonathan Majors Denies He’s Done ‘Anything Wrong’ After Being Arrested For Alleged Domestic Dispute

The 'Creed III' actor was arrested Saturday in New York City after what police described as a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female.
