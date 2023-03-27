Jeremy Renner Reveals 1st Video Of Himself Walking Nearly 3 Months After Accident

The road to recovery continues for Jeremy Renner.
The actor shared a new video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill nearly three months after he was crushed by a snow plow.
The actor has been working on recovery after being seriously injured on New Year's Day when a snowplow rolled over him.
