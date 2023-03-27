Was the Covid Jab Developed Under the Guise of Cancer Research? | Interview on America Unhinged with Dr John Diamond

During this episode of America Unhinged, I speak with Dr John Diamond about how conservatives can bypass the algorithmic walls to get the truth out to the masses.

One of the highly suppressed stories, even within the conservative movement, is how the mRNA bioweapon injection was created under the guise of “cancer research.” So all that fundraising and narrative that they were developing a cure for cancer turned out to be a farce and, instead, they created the covid jab which has caused countless injuries, disabilities and death.