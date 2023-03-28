Trans Woman Slaughters Six At Christian School (3-27-23)
Trans Woman Slaughters Six At Christian School (3-27-23)

Https://okcfox.com/news/nation-world/nashville-police-identify-victims-suspect-in-nashville-school-mass-shooting-audrey-elizabeth-hale-evelyn-dieckhaus-hallie-scruggs-william-kinney-cynthia-peak-katherine-koonce-mike-hill-christian