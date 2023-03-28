NASA | Jupiter in 4k Ultra HD

New imagery from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is revealing details never before seen on Jupiter.

High-resolution maps and spinning globes (rendered in the 4k Ultra HD format) are the first products to come from a program to study the solar system’s outer planets each year using Hubble.

The observations are designed to capture a broad range of features, including winds, clouds, storms and atmospheric chemistry.

These annual studies will help current and future scientists see how such giant worlds change over time.

This video is in the public domain.