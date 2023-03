3+1 Villa For Sale In Lefkosa

A spacious 3 Bedroom villa for sale in Yenikent, Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus.

The property is being sold directly by the owner and boasts a number of luxurious features, making it an ideal home for those who value comfort, style, and serenity.

With a living area of 325m², this villa is more than ample for families or those who love a quiet neighborhood.