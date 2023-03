Gary of D & G coins, interviewed by Saintjerome. Gary gave his opinion on Crypto & Silver, 3-26-23

Saintjerome interviewed Gary, owner of D and G Coins in Bloomington.

D and G is located on Morissey Avenue.

Gary sells coins and sports cards.

Gary and Saintjerome have been doing business together since the 1990s.

Gary is an expert on precious metals but he did not know a lot about Crytpo Currencies.

Gary suggests getting precious metals as a hedge against the problems banks are having now.