God Warns Before He Acts

Last night the Holy Spirit said to WRITE, so I sat down at my computer and began to type what the Holy Spirit gave me to type.

(This video is about what he said to write).

And this video is a WARNING I am to give you.

Bad times are coming, and things are only going to get worse.

And America has a SPECIAL judgment coming as America will be destroyed and not rise again.

I have seen it, I was told this and others have seen this, also.

Even the Bible says it is so.

Our time is almost up.

Soon we, the faithful, will be going home.

But hell on earth comes for those left behind.