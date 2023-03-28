The fight for freedom in Iran and Ukraine | Christiane Amanpour

Neutrality isn't an option when it comes to the fight for personal and political freedom, says world-trotting journalist Christiane Amanpour.

Offering context on some of the most significant stories impacting the world today, Amanpour details her experience covering the women-led protests ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran and shares insights on the war against totalitarianism in Ukraine, revealing realities missing from global reporting.

(This conversation, hosted by TED current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event on November 21, 2022.

