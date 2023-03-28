BRABUS 1300 R EDITION 23 - Bold, Luxurious, Badass

We are expanding the range of BRABUS 1-Second-Wow effects on two wheels with a new, limited-edition luxury naked bike: BRABUS 1300 R Edition 23 Available in two classic colour variants "Superblack" and "Stealth Gray" Production is limited to 145 units for both colour variants worldwide Sporty, aggressive design combined with the 1,301 cm³ V-twin engine that produces 180 hp at 9,500 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm- based on the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO Equipped with BRABUS Monoblock Z forged wheels and semi-active WP suspension technology for maximum road comfort through to an extremely stiff set-up for the race track