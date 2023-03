BBC Punjabi News Twitter account withheld amidst manhunt for Amritpal Singh | Oneindia News

The official Twitter account of the BBC Punjabi has been blocked by authorities in India amidst an ongoing police crackdown against separatists in the border state of Punjab.

The development comes days after the Indian tax authorities raided the offices of the BBC following the broadcast of two-part series on Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 anti-Muslim genocide of Gujarat.

#BBCPunjabiTwitterAccount #BBCPunjabi #AmritpalSingh