Tragedy Strikes: Three Children Killed in Nashville School Shooting

On Monday, a shooting took place at The Covenant School in Nashville, resulting in the deaths of three children.

The private Christian grade school has around 200 students and is affiliated with a Presbyterian church.

The suspect died following a confrontation with police, but it is unclear if they were shot by officers or died by suicide.

As details of the shooting continue to emerge, our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected.