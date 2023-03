Ultimate East Java, Indonesia

The East Java travel guide for 2 weeks is HERE.

Find the best places in Indonesia in this guide and how to travel them the best way.

It is time to leave the comfort of Bali and set out to East Java Indonesia on what will be your biggest adventure yet.

From Mount Bromo, Kawah Ijen, Madakaripura Waterfall, Tumpak Sewu Waterfall, Malang Rainbow Village, Red Island Beach, GLand, I show you the best places to go in East Java and how to travel it best.