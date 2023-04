The MIDEAST is about to go HOT, and ISRAEL is in trouble!!!

March 28th, 2023 LIVE!!!

The Middle East is a powder keg waiting to erupt, and Israel is at the center of it!!!

The world seems to he ignoring the obvious and Israel is in big trouble!!!

We're going to shed some light on these issues and the many more that surround it on todays special live broadcast!!!

Don't miss out!!!

We're going to have a great time!!!